New Delhi: Over About 72 per cent employers in India are interested to recruit apprentices this fiscal year, a new report on Tuesday stated. The report further added that the net apprenticeship outlook (NAO) has soared to 56 per cent for the current half year – an increase of 11 per cent over the previous half year.Also Read - HCL Technologies Recruitment: Company To Create 12,000 Jobs For College Graduates Over Next Five Years

The report also highlighted that Chennai (75 per cent), followed by Ahmedabad (72 per cent) and Delhi (70 per cent) employers are planning to appoint more apprentices. The top profiles included data analytics executives (23 per cent), production apprentices (20 per cent) and maintenance technician-electrical (20 per cent). Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Board Plans To Use Advanced Data Analytics To Prevent Cheating, Irregularities

The Apprenticeship Outlook Report for H1 (January to June 2022) from TeamLease Skills University in Gujarat’s Vadodara is an in-depth analysis of apprentice appointment trends across 18 sectors and 14 cities. Also Read - Looking For a Job? Google is Here to Help

“When it comes to the adoption of apprenticeships in India, the last five years have been very rewarding. Employer sentiment has drastically improved on account of awareness and the reforms in the apprenticeship system, with more employers coming to the forefront and engaging more apprentices,” Sumit Kumar, Vice President – NETAP, was quoted as saying by IANS.

He also said that India has the potential to reach 10 million apprentices in the coming decade, if necessary actions are undertaken. He also suggested creating a framework for faster adoption and implementation of apprenticeships programmes to further scale apprenticeships in India.

“A tripartite association between academic, industry and youth will go a long way in boosting these programmes. The recently launched degree embedded programmes by UGC are the game changer in education which will address the youth employability, solve skill crisis and achieve the gross enrollment ratio objective,” Kumar said.

Notably, the report surveyed 871 employers to capture the appointment sentiment for the period HY (January to June) 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)