New Delhi: OYO, multinational chain of hospitality hotels, has announced a special discount for the candidates appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination on Sunday, September 4. The scheme offers 45 per cent discount to those travelling to their NDA or CDS examination centres and staying at OYO properties across the country, as per a report by News18.

DISCOUNT WILL BE OFFERED BY OYO IN THESE CITIES:

This offer can be availed at select OYO properties across 19 cities that include:

Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Ludhiana, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Visakhapatnam, Varanasi, Kolkata, Pune and Dehradun.

HOW TO AVAIL THE DISCOUNT?

Candidates can avail this discount by following these steps:

Download the OYO App from Google Playstore. Click on the red ‘Nearby’ icon to discover a valid participating hotel stay near their examination centre. Select the coupon code ‘NDACDS’. Hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button.

Most of the hotels are equipped with facilities such as Wi-Fi and air-conditioning. The offer is valid for September 3 and 4.

Speaking about the offer, Shreerang Godbole, Senior Vice President – Product & Chief Service Officer, OYO said, “It is an honour for us to offer convenient and affordable stays to the aspiring soldiers of our country when they travel to different cities to appear for NDA and CDS examinations. They will have the option to choose from a variety of hotel brands listed with us based on their location and budget preferences. We wish them all the best for their examinations.”

NDA and CDS examinations are organised by the Union Public Service Commission twice every year for admission in The National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune; The Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, The Officers Training Academy, Chennai, The Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and The Indian Airforce Academy, Hyderabad.

As per the details given by the Ministry of Defence, last year the total number of applications received for NDA examinations were about 5.70 lakhs out of which 1.70 lakhs were girls. Inspired by the first batch of women candidates in the academy, this year more women candidates are expected to appear for the examination.