UPMSP Compartment Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP class 10th 12th compartment exam date, as per the latest updates. According to the dates announced by the board, the UP Board compartment examination of class 10th or 12th will be conducted on 27th August 2022. The candidates must note that the students who have failed in two or more than two subjects will be considered as failed and cannot appear for the UPMSP Improvement or Compartment exam.Also Read - UPMSP Announces UP Board High School, Inter Improvement, Compartment Exam Date

Earlier, the UPMSP has released the UP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 on 18th June 2022. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Result 2022 Date Update: CISCE Likely to Announce ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results By This Date on cisce.org

UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Exam 2022: Important Details

UP board class 10th and 12th examinations will be conducted in two shifts.

Uttar Pradesh class 10th will be conducted from 8 to 11:15 am.

UP Board class 12th exam will also be conducted from 2 to 5:15 pm on the same day.

Students are requested to reach the examination centre 45 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

This year, a total of 51,92,689 students have registered for the board exam of classes 10th and 12th.

Out of which, 47,75,749 appeared for the exam and 41,69,40 were absent.

A total of 24,11,035 registered students in Intermediate (class 12), 22,50,742 were present and 1,60,293 were absent.

This year, the overall pass percentage of class 10 was 88.18%, while in class 12 it was 85.33%.

The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that they will have to get their admit card to appear for the UP board compartment exam. Candidates can get the admit cards from the principal of their school apart from the official website of the UP Board. They can also download their UP 10th 12th compartment exam admit cards by visiting the official website – upmsp.edu.in. Also Read - CBSE Result 2022 Big Update: Board Likely To Announce Class 10, Class 12 Results Soon, Check Expected Dates