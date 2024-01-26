Padma Awards 2024: List of Awardees in the Literature & Education Field

Home

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. “These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March / April every year,” reads the press release.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. It said President Droupadi Murmu has approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 30 women and eight persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and nine posthumous awardees. In this article, check the list of awardees in the Education sector.

Padma Awards 2024: List of Awardees in the Education Sector

Padma Bhushan

Name Field State/Region/Country Shri Hormusji N Cama Literature & Education – Journalism Maharashtra Shri Kundan Vyas Literature & Education – Journalism Maharashtra

Padma Shri

Name Field State/Region/Country Shri Raghuveer Choudhary Literature & Education Gujarat Shri Joe D Cruz Literature & Education Tamil Nadu Shri Pierre Sylvain Filliozat Literature & Education France Shri Rajaram Jain Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh Shri Yashwant Singh Kathoch Literature & Education Uttarakhand Shri Zahir I Kazi Literature & Education Maharashtra Shri Surendra Kishore Literature & Education – Journalism Bihar Shri Sridhar Makam Krishnamurthy Literature & Education Karnataka Shri Pakaravur Chithran Namboodiripad

(Posthumous) Literature & Education Kerala Shri Harish Nayak

(Posthumous) Literature & Education Gujarat Shri Fred Negrit Literature & Education France Shri Muni Narayana Prasad Literature & Education Kerala Shri Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit Literature & Education Madhya Pradesh Shri Navjivan Rastogi Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh Shri Kethavath Somlal Literature & Education Telangana Ms. Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi Thampuratty Literature & Education Kerala Shri Kurella Vittalacharya Literature & Education Telangana

Sharing a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards and said India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors.

Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors. May they continue to inspire people with their exceptional work. https://t.co/rDJbL9nHNi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2024

“Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors. May they continue to inspire people with their exceptional work. https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetailm.aspx?PRID=1999790,” he wrote.

