Padma Awards 2024: List of Awardees in the Literature & Education Field
Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. “These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March / April every year,” reads the press release.
Padma Awards 2024 – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri
‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. It said President Droupadi Murmu has approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 30 women and eight persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and nine posthumous awardees. In this article, check the list of awardees in the Education sector.
Padma Awards 2024: List of Awardees in the Education Sector
Padma Bhushan
|Name
|Field
|State/Region/Country
|Shri Hormusji N Cama
|Literature & Education – Journalism
|Maharashtra
|Shri Kundan Vyas
|Literature & Education – Journalism
|Maharashtra
Padma Shri
|Name
|Field
|State/Region/Country
|Shri Raghuveer Choudhary
|Literature & Education
|Gujarat
|Shri Joe D Cruz
|Literature & Education
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri Pierre Sylvain Filliozat
|Literature & Education
|France
|Shri Rajaram Jain
|Literature & Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Yashwant Singh Kathoch
|Literature & Education
|Uttarakhand
|Shri Zahir I Kazi
|Literature & Education
|Maharashtra
|Shri Surendra Kishore
|Literature & Education – Journalism
|Bihar
|Shri Sridhar Makam Krishnamurthy
|Literature & Education
|Karnataka
|Shri Pakaravur Chithran Namboodiripad
(Posthumous)
|Literature & Education
|Kerala
|Shri Harish Nayak
(Posthumous)
|Literature & Education
|Gujarat
|Shri Fred Negrit
|Literature & Education
|France
|Shri Muni Narayana Prasad
|Literature & Education
|Kerala
|Shri Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit
|Literature & Education
|Madhya Pradesh
|Shri Navjivan Rastogi
|Literature & Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Kethavath Somlal
|Literature & Education
|Telangana
|Ms. Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi Thampuratty
|Literature & Education
|Kerala
|Shri Kurella Vittalacharya
|Literature & Education
|Telangana
Sharing a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards and said India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors.
“Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors. May they continue to inspire people with their exceptional work. https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetailm.aspx?PRID=1999790,” he wrote.
