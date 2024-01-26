Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • Padma Awards 2024: List of Awardees in the Literature & Education Field

Padma Awards 2024: List of Awardees in the Literature & Education Field

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/

Published: January 26, 2024 10:00 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Padma Awards 2024: List of Awardees in the Literature & Education Field

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.  “These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March / April every year,” reads the press release.

Trending Now

Padma Awards 2024 – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. It said President Droupadi Murmu has approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 30 women and eight persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and nine posthumous awardees. In this article, check the list of awardees in the Education sector.

You may like to read

Padma Awards 2024: List of Awardees in the Education Sector

Padma Bhushan 

Name FieldState/Region/Country

 

Shri Hormusji N CamaLiterature & Education – Journalism

 

Maharashtra

 

Shri Kundan VyasLiterature & Education – JournalismMaharashtra

Padma Shri 

NameFieldState/Region/Country
Shri Raghuveer ChoudharyLiterature & EducationGujarat
Shri Joe D CruzLiterature & EducationTamil Nadu
Shri Pierre Sylvain FilliozatLiterature & EducationFrance
Shri Rajaram JainLiterature & EducationUttar Pradesh
Shri Yashwant Singh KathochLiterature & EducationUttarakhand
Shri Zahir I KaziLiterature & EducationMaharashtra
Shri Surendra KishoreLiterature & Education – JournalismBihar
Shri Sridhar Makam KrishnamurthyLiterature & EducationKarnataka
Shri Pakaravur Chithran Namboodiripad
(Posthumous)		Literature & EducationKerala
Shri Harish Nayak
(Posthumous)		Literature & EducationGujarat
Shri Fred Negrit

 

Literature & EducationFrance
Shri Muni Narayana PrasadLiterature & EducationKerala
Shri Bhagwatilal RajpurohitLiterature & EducationMadhya Pradesh
Shri Navjivan RastogiLiterature & EducationUttar Pradesh
Shri Kethavath SomlalLiterature & EducationTelangana
Ms. Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi ThampurattyLiterature & EducationKerala
Shri Kurella VittalacharyaLiterature & EducationTelangana

Sharing a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards and said India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors.

“Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors. May they continue to inspire people with their exceptional work. https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetailm.aspx?PRID=1999790,” he wrote.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.