Home

Education

‘Papa, I Can’t Handle It’: Another JEE Aspirant Commits Suicide in Kota

‘Papa, I Can’t Handle It’: Another JEE Aspirant Commits Suicide in Kota

Another JEE aspirant committed suicide in Kota by consuming celphos poison at his paying guest accommodation on Friday.

Depressed Over Cancellation of UP Police Recruitment Exam, Aspirants Ends Life

Student suicide is on the rise. Another JEE aspirant committed suicide in Kota by consuming celphos poison at his paying guest accommodation on Friday. As per the IANS report, Officials said that a suicide note was found in his room. “Papa, I can’t handle it. And I will not be able to pass JEE,” his suicide note reads.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Singh (16). The aspirant was a resident of Bhagalpur, Bihar. He was preparing for Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) in Kota for the last year.

DSP Dharamveer Singh said that Abhishek has been living in a paying guest accommodation in Vigyan Nagar area for the last one month. He said that his family members have been informed and the investigation has been taken up. The police officials added that Abhishek had also skipped two exams scheduled at his coaching on January 29 and February 19. So far, six students have committed suicide in Kota this year.

Helpline Numbers, You Can Contact

(If you are having suicidal thoughts or need any emotional support, here are some helpline numbers: Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24×7), the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline – 02225521111)

(With Inputs From IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.