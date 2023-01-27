Home

Attention Students! Pariksha Pe Charcha With PM Modi Today; Check Time, How And Where To Watch LIVE

Since 2018, PM Modi addresses exam warriors once every year through Pariksha Pe Charcha. This is a special initiative by PM Modi to destress the students appearing for the annual exam.

Pariksha Pe Charcha With PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with exam warriors, teachers and parents during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 event which will be conducted today at 11 am at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Students of classes 9 to 12, selected teachers and parents who registered for participation will be attending the event. Since 2018, PM Modi address examinees once every year through PPC. This is a special initiative by PM Modi to destress the students appearing for the annual exam. This year, 38 lakh students enrolled for “Pariksha Pe Charcha” and as per Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, registrations are at least 15 lakh higher than the previous year.

Ahead of PPC 2023, PM Modi said in a tweet on Thursday, “Looking forward to interacting with Exam Warriors during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 11 AM tomorrow, 27th January.”

Looking forward to interacting with #ExamWarriors during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 11 AM tomorrow, 27th January. https://t.co/5aoddVX35O — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2023

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Where And How To Watch LIVE

This interaction programme will be broadcast live by Doordarshan through DD National, DD News and DD India. It will also be available through live airing on radio channels (All India Radio Medium Wave, All India Radio FM Channel), Live Web streaming on websites of PMO, Ministry of Education (MoE), Doordarshan, MyGov.in and YouTube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayamprabha channels of MoE.

Apart from TV broadcast, the viewing facility may also be arranged through Edusat and on internet access devices (computer/laptops/mobiles, etc.).

WATCH Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE Here

Ahead of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi updated his book “Exam Warriors” with new mantras for students. The book is available in 13 Indian Languages. The book Exam Warriors have exam mantras, stress management tips for students who are approaching their board exams.