Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to Interact With Students, Teachers And Parents(At 11 AM); Will Share Mantras to Handle Exam Stress

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to interact with students, parents, and teachers nationwide in the upcoming Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024, which is scheduled to be held today, January 29, 2024, at 11:00 AM. During the event, he will share mantras on alleviating exam-related stress and offer guidance to participants. The 7th Edition of Pariksha Pe Charch- 2024 (PPC 2024) will be conducted on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 11:00 AM onwards at Bharath Mandapam, New Delhi. ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024’ will be live-streamed on Doordarshan, encompassing channels like DD National, DD News, and DD India. Furthermore, leading private channels will also broadcast the event simultaneously. The live broadcast of the event will be available on radio channels, including All India Radio Medium Wave and All India Radio FM Channel. Furthermore, viewers can access the live stream on various websites such as PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, MyGov.in, and the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education. Additionally, the event can be watched in real time on Facebook Live and Swayamprabha. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024.

