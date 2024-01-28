Home

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 on January 29 – Check Timings, How to Watch, And Key Details

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Pariksha Pe Charcha(PPC) is part of the larger movement – ‘Exam Warriors’ – led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. The 7th Edition of Pariksha Pe Charch- 2024 (PPC 2024) will be conducted on January 29, 2024, at Bharath Mandapam, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting in a live session with students, teachers, and parents on the occasion.

Official data indicates that a cumulative count of 205.62 lakh students, 14.93 lakh teachers, and 5.69 lakh parents have enrolled for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024. In contrast, the previous year saw the involvement of 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents in the event. Sharing a post on X, University Grants Commission(UGC) wrote, “I consider myself as MY biggest competitor instead of competing with others. That’s the mantra given by Hon’ble PM. I urge you to follow the same. Hear it yourself, directly from@narendramodi ji in the main event on 29th January 2024.”

