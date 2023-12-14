Home

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Registration Starts at innovateindia.mygov.in; PM Modi to Interact with Students

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Pariksha Pe Charcha(PPC) is part of the larger movement - ‘Exam Warriors’ - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. The Mi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Pariksha Pe Charcha(PPC) is part of the larger movement – ‘Exam Warriors’ – led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. The Ministry of Education has commenced the registration process for the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with parents and teachers, to help and enable them to support students to accomplish all their dreams and goals. The competition is open for school students of classes 6 to 12. In addition to it, students will also submit their questions to the Hon’ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: How to Register?

Visit the official website – innovateindia.mygov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,”Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024.”

Depending upon your category, log in to your MyGov account.

Fill up the application form.

