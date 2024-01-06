Home

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: The 7th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Interaction Programme with school students, teachers, and parents “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024” has so far recorded a massive over 1 crore registration on the MyGov portal – . Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement – ‘Exam Warriors’ – led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. Eligible students can apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 till January 12, 2024. Remember, the competition is open for school students of classes 6 to 12. Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries in the online activities designed exclusively for them.

In addition to it, students will also submit their questions to the Hon’ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters. Interested applicants can participate as a student, teacher, or parent via teacher login and parents.

This year, the programme will be held on January 29, 2024, from 11:00 AM onwards in a town-hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Nearly 4000 participants will be interacting with the Prime Minister in the programme. Two students and a teacher from each of the States and UTs and winners of the Kala Utsav and the Veer Gatha competition may be invited as special guests for the main event, an official release from the Ministry of Education said.

The online MCQ competition is live on the MyGov portal from December 11 2023 to January 12, 2024, for students of classes 6th to 12th, Teachers, and Parents to participate in the contest. Pariksha Pe Charcha is a movement that is driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to bring together students, parents, teachers and society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully. Inspiring this movement is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pathbreaking, bestselling book ‘Exam Warriors’.

About 2050 participants shall be selected on the basis of their Questions on the MyGov portal and will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister, and a certificate.

