Patna: All government and private schools of Patna will remain shut till June 19, Wednesday, in view of the prevailing weather condition, the Bihar government said on Saturday.

Various private schools in the state capital were slated to open on June 17 after the summer vacation but it was extended due to prolonged heatwave conditions, arising out of the delay in the arrival of the monsoon.

“Considering the impact of heat on the life and health of children, all private and government schools are directed to remain closed for class nursery to 12th,” said an official statement.

This is the second time when the district administration has extended suspension of academic activities in schools due to the heatwave like conditions.

Earlier on June 9, the DM had ordered closure of schools till June 16.