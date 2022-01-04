New Delhi: It’s raining offers to engineering graduates. After a whopping Rs 2 crore (USD 274,250) offer by Uber to IIT (BHU) student, Sampreeti Yadav, a Bihar girl has bagged a job at Google with the annual package of Rs 1.10 crore. She will join the company on February 14, 2022.Also Read - Patna Schools to Remain Closed For Classes 1 to 8 Till January 8. Details Inside

Sampreeti did her matriculation from Notre Dame Academy in 2014 with 10 CGPA. She cracked JEE-Mains in 2016 after passing the 12th examination from International School, Delhi. Last year in May 2021, she completed her B.Tech in Computer Science from Delhi Technological University. Currently, she is working at Microsoft with an annual package of 44 lakhs.

Born to Ramashankar Yadav, a bank officer living in Patna's Nehru Nagar, and Shashi Prabha, assistant director of the planning and development department, Sampreeti had also received job offers from Adobe, Flipkart, and other top-notch companies.

“Google conducted interviews in 9 rounds at different levels online. The company was satisfied with my answer in each round, following which I got selected”, Sampreeti told Hindi Newspaper Dainik Bhaskar.

Last year, 5 students of IIT-BHU had received an offer from US-based firm Uber. One of the students was offered a whopping package of 2.05 crores”, IIT BHU said in its statement.