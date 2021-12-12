Patna: Patna High Court has announced a recruitment drive to hire 18 district judges. The application forms will be out on December 22 and candidates should make sure to apply by January 20, 2021. The candidates will be selected directly from Bar exam 2021. Candidates will be given additional 7 days time to upload scanned picture and signature. The deadline to do the same ends on December 27, 2021.Also Read - HSSC Male Constable Result Declared on hssc.gov.in; Physical Screening Test to be Held From Dec 17

"The link shall remain available upto 27.01.2022 till 23:59 hours only for the purpose of uploading the scanned photograph, signature, declaration written in the handwriting of the candidate, filling in Bank reference number and obtaining the printout of the application form," the job notification reads.

Official notification reads, "The questions in the subject of law, for screening test, would be in respect of provisions contained in the following enactments : (I) The Constitution of India; (2) The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908; (3) The Limitation Act, I963; (4) The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973; (5) The Indian Evidence Act, 1872; (6) The Transfer of Property Act, 1882; (7) The Indian Contract Act, 1872; (8) The Specific Relief Act, I963; (9) The Sale of Goods Act, 1930; ( 10) The Indian Partnership Act, 1932; (I1) The Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881; (12) The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996; (13) The personal Laws (Hindu, Muslim and Christian); and (14) Indian Penal Code."

Official notification reads, “Any applicant who has not completed 7 years of practice on the last date of receipt of Application as specified in the advertisement and who does not give declaration of appearance in at least 24 cases per year in the last 3 years, shall not be eligible for consideration for such appointment. The candidates qualifying in the Written Test shall be required to give declaration of appearance in atleast 24 cases per year in the last 3 years preceding the year of advertisement which is 2020-21.”

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post:

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the “Recruitments” column on the left-hand side menu

Candidates will then have to click on the relevant link (To be noted that the link will be activated on December 22, 2021)

Fill in the application form, upload all the required documents and click on submit

Selection Criteria: