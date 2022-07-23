Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Patna High Court has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Library Assistant (Group-C Post). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in. As per the official notification, the last date to apply is July 24, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 20 vacant posts will be filled in the Court.Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment Notification Out For Marketing Officers Posts; Apply Till August 01

"Only one application shall be submitted by each candidate. In case, more than one Application i.e. multiple Application Forms are submitted by the same candidate, then the last application form correct in all respect shall only be taken into account for considering his/ her candidature," reads the official notification. For more details on the Patna High Court Recruitment process, please scroll down.

Important Dates

Date for commencement of submission of online application: July 11, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: July 24, 2022

Last date for making online fee payment: July 26, 2022

Date of Examination (CBT): August 16, 2022(tentative)

Vacancy Details

Library Assistant (Group-C Post): 20 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must possess the following essential educational qualification/Computer Qualification for the post of Library Assistant as on 01st January, 2022:

Intermediate in any discipline from a recognised Board/ University/ Institution. Diploma in Library Science/ Library & Information Science (from a recognised Institution). Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s course in Computer Application (from a recognised Institution)

Pay Scale

LEVEL 2(19900/- to `63200/-)

Age Limit

A candidate for direct recruitment to the post of Library Assistant must not be below 18 years of age as of the 1st January 2022 i.e. a candidate must not be born later than 01.01.2004.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Written test:- Multiple Choice Question Based Objective test

Computer Proficiency Test

For more details, check the official notification shared below.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 24, 2022, through the official website —patnahighcourt.gov.in.