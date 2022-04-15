Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: The High Court of Judicature at Patna has today, April 15 begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant on contract basis. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Patna High Court at patnahighcourt.gov.in. The application process will go on till May 5.Also Read - UPSC IFS Main Result 2021 Released on upsc.gov.in: Here’s How to Check Score, Merit List

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 45 vacancies of Personal Assistant at Patna HC. Candidates age should be between age of 18 to 37 years as on the last date of submission of application form.

Candidates should have passed graduation in any subject from a recognised university/ institution, and possess a Certificate of English Shorthand and a Diploma/ Certificate of at least 6-month course in Computer Application from a recognised institution on the last day of online application submission. For further information, check the official notification below.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Check detailed notification here

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: How to apply online?

Visit to the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab

Click on “Online Application for engagement to the post of Personal Assistant on contract basis”

Fill up the details and upload the required documents

Submit the application form

Take a print out of the same for future reference.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply online