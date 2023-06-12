By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Patna Administration Restricts Academic Activities For Private, Govt Schools Till June 18. Read DM’s Order
Patna School Closing News Updates: District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh issued an order on Sunday asking private and Government schools including (Pre-schools and Anganwari Center) to prohibit academic activities till June 18.
Patna School Closing News Updates: In the wake of heatwave conditions prevailing in the state, the Patna district administration has ordered the restriction of academic activities for all classes in educational institutions and Anganwadi centres till June 18, 2023. District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh issued an order on Sunday asking private and Government schools including (Pre-schools and Anganwari Center) to prohibit academic activities till June 18.
Taking to the Microblogging site Twitter news agency ANI wrote, “Patna DM restricts all academic activities from June 12 to June 18 up to Class 12, due to extreme heat wave in Bihar.
Patna DM restricts all academic activities from June 12 to June 18 up to Class 12, due to extreme heat wave in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/xFDl7SIDp6
— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023
“..I, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do herebyprohibit the academic activities of all the Private, Government schools(Including PreSchool an Anganwari Center) of Patna District up to Class-XII till 18.06. 2023, “said the order issued by Patna district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh on Sunday.
The decision has been taken due to the prevalent heat wave and prevailing high temperature in the district. The order will come into force from Monday, June 12.
