Periyar University Result 2019: Periyar University (PU) is expected to announce result of Periyar University undergraduate and postgraduate examinations today on its official website periyaruniversity.ac.in. The PU had conducted the examination in November.

How to check Periyar University UG, PG results 2019

Step 1: Login to the official website of Periyar University on periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Periyar University UG/PG result 2019’ link under the ‘NEWS’ tab

Step 3: Submit your credentials like enrolment number, registration number, etc

Step 4: Download result and take a print out for future reference

Those who wants to obtain a detailed mark sheet. they can get that from the university or college administration later.

Students can request for exam revaluation, re-checking on the PU website for at least 10 days after the declaration of the UG, PG results.