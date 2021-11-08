PETT 2021 Answer Key: The Department of School Education, Punjab has announced the Punjab Elementary Teacher Training(PETT 2021) Final Answer Key 2021 on the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com.Also Read - NALCO Recruitment 2021: Apply For the Post of Senior Manager, Deputy Manager, And Others on nalcoindia.com | Here's How

The exam was conducted on Oct 16, 2021. The PETT Final Answer Key 2021 was announced for a total of 6,635 vacancies. Note, the answer key was announced after taking into consideration the objection raised by the candidates.

The Provisional Answer Key was announced on Oct 19, 2021.

PETT 2021 Answer Key: How to check

Visit the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Click on the notification that reads, “Final Answer Key for ETT Exam.”

A document in a Pdf format will open on your device.

The PDF consists of the Final Answer Key for the Punjab ETT exam.

Save, Download and take a printout for the future reference.

Note, the application process for the post of Punjab Elementary Teacher Training(PETT 2021) began on Aug 3, 2021. The last date to apply for the post was Sept 7, 2021. Later, the Department of School Education, Punjab extended the deadline to submit the application form.

For more updates, a candidate must check the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com. The exam was held for a total of 100 marks.