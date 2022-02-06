PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is hiring candidates for the posts of Assistant Engineer Trainee (AET) in CTUIL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PGCIL. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website, powergridindia.com. The last date to apply for the same is February 20, 2022.Also Read - Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 63840; Apply Online For 500 Posts at bankofmaharashtra.in

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 105 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification given below.

Important Dates

The online application process begins: January 27, 2022

The online application ends: February 20, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Total Posts: 105

AET (Computer Science): 37

AET (Electrical): 60

AET (Civil): 4

AET (Electronics): 4

Educational Qualification

Full-Time: B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in any of the following

Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical)

Electronics / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Electrical Communication / Telecommunication

Selection Process

The Selection Process consists of normalized marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE

2021, Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion, and Personal Interview. Eligible candidates should have qualified and secured a valid score in the corresponding paper of GATE 2021.

How to Apply?

Interested & eligible candidates have to register themselves online irrespective of the applications made earlier for any other post/recruitment process in POWERGRID/ CTUIL, at POWERGRID website https://www.powergrid.in with details of their GATE-2021 registration number and other required

information.

PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification

PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online