PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2019: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) declared the results of BSc Nursing Exam 2019 on its official website, i.e, pgimer.edu.in. Candidates are requested to check their results on the official website.

A list of candidates eligible for counselling was also released. The exam was held on August 11, 2019,

Here’s How to Check PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website for PGIMER admissions

Step 2: Click on the result link provided

Step 3: Download the B.Sc Nursing Result

PGIMER conducted the entrance examination for the BSc Nursing (4 year) programme and the BSc Nursing (Post-Basic) programme.

About PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2019:

Established in 1960, the aim of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh to develop patterns of teaching in postgraduate medical education. The goal of PGIMER is to produce specialists in various disciplines of medicine.