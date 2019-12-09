PGIMER MD/MS Result 2020: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is likely to announce the results for PGIMER MD/MS 2019 any moment now. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website of PRIMER – pgimer.edu.in – to keep a tab on the result announcement.

The written examination for PGIMER MD/MS 2020 was conducted on November 30 this year. Candidates who are shortlisted in the written test will have to appear for the counselling session that is scheduled to begin in the last week of December.

Candidates are advised to keep their admit card handy so as to easily login with the required details.

Follow the steps below to check your PGIMER MD/MS Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., pgimer.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for PGIMER MD/MS Result 2020.

Step 3: Enter your login details – registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: A PDF file will open with the list of shortlisted candidates.

Step 5: Download the result sheet and take a print out for future reference.