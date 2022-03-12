New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is reportedly planning to amend its regulation of mandatory PhD requirement and UGC NET qualification for teaching at central universities. As per the UGC regulation, one needs to have PhD qualification or passed UGC NET qualification exam for teaching in central universities. However, the UGC is planning to do away with its regulation to rope in experts and incorporate special positions – professor of practice and associate professor of practice.

“There are many experts who want to teach. There could be someone who has implemented large projects and has a lot of on-the-ground experience, or there could be a great dancer or a musician. But we can’t appoint them going by the present rules,” UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar was quoted as saying by Times Of India.

“There would be no need for a PhD, the experts will just need to have demonstrated experience in a given domain,” Kumar said.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) came into existence on 28th December, 1953 and became a statutory Organization of the Government of India by an Act of Parliament in 1956, for the coordination,determination and maintenance of standards of teaching, examination and research in university education.