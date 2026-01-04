Planning to pursue a degree in Geophysics? Here are top 10 US Universities you should consider, Harvard ranks…

Home

Geophysics in the United States is considered to be one of the most respected fields.

The US has historically been one of the most desirable countries for pursuing higher education, attracting students from around the world. For many Indian students, obtaining a degree from an accredited university located within the United States enables them to enter into the international job market, gain access to cutting-edge research facilities, and develop themselves professionally and personally through their experience at a multicultural institution. The opportunity to participate in an exchange program (study abroad), and obtain an internship with a major corporation may provide additional global networking opportunities and help students develop the critical skills needed to compete successfully in today’s highly competitive workforce.

The process of obtaining a student visa and admission into the best academic programs in the U.S. is complicated and involves substantial financial commitments. Academic and career development options continue to drive interest in obtaining a degree from an accredited institution in the U.S., despite the many challenges faced during the process.

For those of you looking for a quality education in Geophysics, the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 is a good place to start your research.

The following list of universities will help students determine where to study.

Rank 3: Harvard University tops the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Geophysics, scoring an overall 91.5.

=Rank 4: California Institute of Technology (Caltech) secured the fourth position the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Geophysics, scoring an overall 91.2.

=Rank 4: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) secured the fourth rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Geophysics, scoring an overall 91.2.

Rank 7: Columbia University secures the seventh position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Geophysics, scoring an overall 90.5.

Rank 8: University of California, Berkeley (UCB) secures the eighth position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Geophysics, scoring an overall 90.

Rank 9: University of Washington secures the ninth position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Geophysics, scoring an overall 89.7.

Rank 10: Stanford University secured the 10th rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Geophysics, scoring an overall 89.4.

Rank 11: University of Colorado Boulder secured the 11th rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Geophysics, scoring an overall 87.9.

Rank 12: Princeton University secured the 12th rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Geophysics, scoring an overall 87.8.

=Rank 20: University of California, San Diego (UCSD) secured the 20th rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Geophysics, scoring an overall 85.6.

