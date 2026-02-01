Planning to study Biological Sciences? Check top colleges in US

Home

Biological Sciences in the United States is considered to be one of the most respected fields.

The US has historically been one of the most desirable countries for pursuing higher education, attracting students from around the world. For many Indian students, obtaining a degree from an accredited university located within the United States enables them to enter into the international job market, gain access to cutting-edge research facilities, and develop themselves professionally and personally through their experience at a multicultural institution.

The opportunity to participate in an exchange program (study abroad) and obtain an internship with a major corporation may provide additional global networking opportunities and help students develop the critical skills needed to compete successfully in today’s highly competitive workforce.

For those of you looking for a quality education in Geophysics, the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 is a good place to start your research. The following list of universities will help students determine where to study.

Rank 1: Harvard University secured the top rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Biological Sciences, scoring an overall 98.7.

Rank 2: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) secured the second position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Biological Sciences, scoring an overall 94.7.

Rank 3: Stanford University secured the third position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Biological Sciences, scoring an overall 93.1.

Rank 6: Yale University secured the sixth position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Biological Sciences, scoring an overall 87.3.

Rank 7: Johns Hopkins University secured the seventh position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Biological Sciences, scoring an overall 86.9.

Rank 8: University of California, Berkeley (UCB) secured the eight position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Biological Sciences, scoring an overall 86.5.

Rank 9: University of California, San Francisco secured the ninth position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Biological Sciences, scoring an overall 85.7.

Rank 11: University of California, San Diego (UCSD) secured the eleventh position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Biological Sciences, scoring an overall 85.5.

Rank 12: University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) secured the twelfth position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Biological Sciences, scoring an overall 85.3.

Rank 14: Cornell University secured the fourteenth position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Biological Sciences, scoring an overall 84.8.

Rank 17: Columbia University secured the seventeenth position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Biological Sciences, scoring an overall 83.5.

