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Planning to study Chemistry in the US? Here are the top Universities as per QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026

Planning to study Chemistry in the US? Here are the top Universities as per QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026

Stanford University, located in Stanford, United States, has secured the Rank 4 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Chemistry.

The United States has hundreds of nationally known universities and colleges that make it an excellent place to pursue higher education. Many Ivy League schools, such as Harvard, Yale, and several public research universities, including the entire UC system, MIT, and Stanford, are located here as well. The United States has many schools with great academic programs and advancements in science, technology, engineering, medicine, humanities, and social sciences.

Which are the top universities to study Chemistry in the US?

London-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds, known for the university rankings, has published the 16th annual edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject. The rankings benchmark more than 21,000 academic programmes across 1,900 universities in over 100 countries, spanning 55 disciplines and five broad faculty areas.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), located in Cambridge, United States, has secured the Rank 1 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Chemistry.

Which are the best-ranked Chemistry universities in the United States?

Harvard University, located in Cambridge, United States, has secured the Rank 2 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Chemistry.

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Stanford University, located in Stanford, United States, has secured the Rank 4 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Chemistry.

The University of California, Berkeley (UCB), located in Berkeley, United States, has secured the Rank 7 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Chemistry. The California Institute of Technology (Caltech), located in Pasadena, United States, has secured the Rank 14 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Chemistry.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), located in Los Angeles, United States, has secured the Rank 16 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Chemistry.

Northwestern University, located in Evanston, United States, has secured the Rank 18 position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Chemistry. Chemistry is a fundamental branch of science that studies the composition, structure, properties, and changes of matter. Often referred to as the “central science,” it connects physics, biology, and environmental science, helping us understand how substances interact and transform. From the air we breathe to the medicines we use, chemistry plays a vital role in everyday life and modern innovations. It is broadly divided into organic, inorganic, physical, analytical, and biochemistry, and is essential for advancements in healthcare, energy, agriculture, and materials science.

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