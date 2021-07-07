New Delhi: The CBSE, CISCE, and state boards will announce the board results 2021 by July 31 based on instructions by the Centre. Universities, in the meantime, are gearing up for admissions for undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses. In case students are planning to take admission in Delhi-based universities, they can check the status and latest updates from some of the varsities below: Also Read - DU Open Book Exams 2021: Here's Why Delhi University Has Asked Telegram To Block Students' Exam Group

Delhi University

The Delhi University (DU) admissions will begin in the third week of July. According to reports, post-graduate courses and entrance-test-based courses are likely to begin the registrations first. “We might start the registration process (for admissions) by the third week of July,” DU admissions Chairman, Rajeev Gupta, told PTI.

“There are chances that we might start the registration process for the nine entrance-based courses and postgraduate courses by that time in the first phase and then the registration process for the merit-based courses. The gap between the two phases won’t be more than a week or 10 days,” he added. Notably, admissions to DU for undergraduate courses are merit-based and depend on Class 12th scores.

IP University

The IP University has begun the registration process for both entrance-based as well as merit-based courses. Interested candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website at ipu.ac.in.

The applications for UG, PG, and diploma courses at IP university are open till July 15.

IPU CET 2021 will be a 150-minute exam and will be conducted in a computer-based mode. The question paper will carry 600 marks and contain a total of 150 questions.

Ambedkar University

The Ambedkar University admissions 2021 will commence from July 12 for UG courses while the registrations for PG courses will begin in the last week of July.

Delhi Skill University

Admissions to Delhi Skill University are underway for degree and diploma courses. While July 27 is the last date for registration to enroll in diploma courses, candidates can apply by August 10 ‏for degree course admissions.

For further details on application forms, students are requested to visit the official website at dseuonline.in.