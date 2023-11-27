Home

Plea in Delhi High Court Challenges Gender-Specific Eligibility For B.Sc (Hons) Nursing Course

The petition by the Indian Professional Nurses Association seeks a reconsideration of the rule urging the court to direct the implementation of a new regulation that would make individuals of all genders eligible for admission to B.Sc.(H) nursing course.

B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course Eligibility Criteria: When the term “nurse” is mentioned, it often depicts an image of a caregiver dressed in a white uniform, typically referred to as ‘sister’ by patients, doctors, and hospital staff. However, the common perception of caregivers often centers around female nurses. Talking about gender equality, a plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court(HC) challenging the existing rule that exclusively permits female candidates to apply for the B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course in nursing colleges run by All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), Delhi University(DU), and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University(GGSIPU).

The association, a registered non-governmental body dedicated to the welfare of nurses nationwide, says that restricting admission solely to females is deemed arbitrary and contrary to the fundamental principles of democracy, fairness, and equality. It is argued that the practice is “manifestly arbitrary” and fails to meet the standards of reasonable classification outlined in Article 14 of the Constitution.

What Does Article 14 in The Constitution Of India Say?

The State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India. The plea contends: “The classification created only entitles female candidates to a specific B.Sc. (H) Nursing course on the basis of a rule that does not consider the present day realities.” It further says that the gender-specific eligibility rule overlooks the pressing need for more nursing professionals in the country and, consequently, runs against the broader interest of the public.

(With Inputs From IANS)

