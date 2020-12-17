Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebration of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 22 via video link, Omar Saleem Peerzada, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of AMU, said on Wednesday. This is the first time PM Modi will participate in a programme of the Aligarh Muslim University. Also Read - Sikh Priest Baba Ram Singh Dies By Suicide At Singhu Border, Leaves Note Supporting Farmers Protest

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

"The vice-chancellor is very grateful to the Prime Minister and education minister for taking out time from their busy schedules to attend the celebration. This is an important day for the university," Peerzada added.

Extending his gratitude to the PM, AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said the AMU community is thankful for his acceptance to participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the university.

(With agency inputs)