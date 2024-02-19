Home

Education

PM Modi to Inaugurate Three New IIMs, 20 KVS, and 13 Navodaya Vidyalayas Tomorrow

PM Modi to Inaugurate Three New IIMs, 20 KVS, and 13 Navodaya Vidyalayas Tomorrow

In a significant step towards upgrading and developing education and skilling infrastructure across the country, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects wor

In a significant step towards upgrading and developing education and skilling infrastructure across the country, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth about Rs 13,375 crore. The projects that are dedicated to the nation include a permanent campus of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kurnool; Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) – a pioneer skill training institute on advanced technologies – located at Kanpur; and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University – at Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and at Agartala (Tripura).

Trending Now

“Prime Minister will inaugurate three new IIMs in the country viz IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Visakhapatnam,” as per the release. PM Modi will also inaugurate 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVs) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) buildings across the nation. He will also lay the foundation stone of 5 Kendriya Vidyalaya campuses, one Navodaya Vidyalaya campus and 5 multipurpose halls for Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.