Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal through video conferencing. Earlier, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Looking forward to addressing the centenary celebrations of the iconic #VisvaBharati University, Shantiniketan, among our premium centres of learning which is closely associated with Gurudev Tagore. Do tune in tomorrow, 24th December at 11 AM.” Also Read - West Bengal Class 10, 12 Board Exams to Start in June, Govt to Issue SOPs Soon

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar and the Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be present during the ceremony, the PMO said.

11.34 am: Gurudev always said that without art & music the country looses its true essence. Bengal not only gave direction to the freedom movement but it also nurtured various Indian art forms & music during freedom movement: PM Modi.

11.32 am: When the country was in the throes of the freedom movement, Bengal was not only a guiding light but also a fountainhead of the cultural works that inspired the struggle: PM Modi

11.30 am: Various movements, which lasted for a period of hundreds of years, had become a unique example of sacrifice, penance and tarpan. Impressed by these movements, thousands of people came forward to sacrifice in the freedom struggle, says PM Modi.

11.28 am: The stream of contemplation of India from Vedas to Vivekananda was also vocal in Gurudev’s contemplation of nationalism and this stream was not introverted. She was not going to keep India separate from other countries of the world: PM Modi.



11.26 am: The need of the hour was to create an ideological movement to win the war of Independence on the establishment of knowledge and at the same time prepare a new generation for the creation of a bright future: PM

11.24 am: When the currents of devotion and karma were purabhar, then along with this, the new Triveni Sangam of the Sarita of knowledge became the consciousness of freedom movement. Motivation of devotion was full of freedom: PM Modi

11.22 am: Bhakti movement filled the struggling India with collective consciousness and confidence for centuries: PM Modi

11.20 am: This topic of Bhakti Movement cannot be complete until we talk about Shri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. The great saint, because of whom we got Swami Vivekananda. Swami Vivekananda’s devotion, knowledge and action, all were mixed into one: PM Modi.

11.18 am: Our country is spreading message emanating from Visva-Bharati to whole world. India today is leading world in environmental protection through international solar alliance. India is only major country which is on right path to achieve Paris Accord’s environmental goals: PM Modi.

11.16 am: The Bhakti movement strengthened the spiritual and cultural unity of India. In the Bhakti era, our saints, Mahants, Acharyas tried to keep the nation’s consciousness awake in every region of India, every region, east-west-north-south, every direction: PM Modi.

11.14 am: India is the only major country which is moving in the right direction to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement: PM Narendra Modi at centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University.

11.12 am: The Bhakti movement strengthened the spiritual and cultural unity of India. In the Bhakti era, Every region of India. Every area, east-west-north-south, Our saints in every direction, maahants, Acharyas tried to keep the country’s consciousness awake: PM Modi

11.10 am: Visva-Bharati University’s centenary is a matter of pride for every Indian; It is a great honour for me to address this occasion; it is deeply significant, and an avatar of the works and dreams of Gurudev: PM Modi.

11.08 am: It is a proud moment for every Indian as Visva Bharati celebrates 100 years today: PM Modi

11.07 am: PM Modi begins his address.

PM Narendra Modi attends centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/iYfqnHjMYa — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

10.50 am: Looking forward to addressing the centenary celebrations of the iconic #VisvaBharati University, Shantiniketan, among our premium centres of learning which is closely associated with Gurudev Tagore. Do tune in tomorrow, 24th December at 11 AM: PM Modi tweeted earlier.

Founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is the oldest central university in the country. In May 1951, Visva Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an institution of national importance by an act of Parliament.

On Tuesday, PM Modi addressed the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where he talked about the university being a mini-India and its diversity being the strength of the country.