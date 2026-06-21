PM Modi waits at Delhi airport for 45 minutes to ensure NEET students face no inconvenience

Paramilitary personnel and police forces have been deployed at examination centres, and social media platforms are also being closely monitored. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has urged students not to pay attention to rumours regarding paper leaks.

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New Delhi: Millions of students across the country are appearing for the NEET examination today. Special arrangements have been made everywhere to conduct the exam smoothly. Amid concerns over paper leaks, strict checking procedures and heightened security measures have been put in place. In the meantime, information has emerged about a special initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the convenience of NEET candidates.

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PM Modi Waited At Airport For 45 Minutes

According to reports, Prime Minister Modi, who was on a visit to West Bengal, returned to Delhi today and waited at the airport for 45 minutes after landing. After arriving at Delhi Airport, he was scheduled to leave for his official residence. However, it was also the time when NEET candidates were travelling to their examination centres. To avoid causing inconvenience to students, the Prime Minister remained at the airport and departed for his residence only after the candidates had sufficient time to reach their centres.

PM Arrived at 1:15 PM, Waited at Airport Until 2 PM

Prime Minister Modi’s flight from Kolkata landed at Delhi Airport at 1:15 PM. Instead of leaving immediately for his residence, he decided to wait at the airport. The NEET examination was scheduled to begin at 2 PM, and in order to ensure that students did not face any difficulty reaching their examination centres and that traffic movement was not disrupted, the Prime Minister left the airport only after the examination had commenced.

NEET Re-Examination Being Held Today Due to Paper Leak

It is worth noting that the NEET examination is being conducted again today following a paper leak incident. Earlier, more than 2.2 million students had appeared for the exam on May 3, but it was cancelled after the paper leak came to light. Now, lakhs of students are taking the examination once again, with preparations having been made on a war footing.

Paramilitary personnel and police forces have been deployed at examination centres, and social media platforms are also being closely monitored. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has urged students not to pay attention to rumours regarding paper leaks.

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Students to Get Extra Time This Year

Following the paper leak incident, the NTA announced several measures to assist students, the most significant being an extension in the examination duration. This time, NEET candidates will receive an additional 15 minutes. The examination will begin at 2:00 PM and conclude at 5:15 PM. Entry to examination centres will close 30 minutes before the start of the exam, and no candidate will be allowed to enter under any circumstances after that time.