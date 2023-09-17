Home

PM Narendra Modi’s First School To Be Developed Into An Inspiration Centre | Watch Video

PM Narendra Modi's First School in the Vadnagar district of Gujarat, is being developed into an inspiration centre. Take a look at the full video of this school building..

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi comes from an extremely humble background and he has mentioned this in numerous public interactions that he has seen poverty very closely. Today, as the PM of India and one of the most popular leaders in the world, PM Modi is an inspiration to many. The first school of the Prime Minister, which is situated in his hometown, Mehsana’s Vadnagar district of Gujarat, is being converted into an Inspiration Centre for the new generations. The news regarding this has been going around for a few months now. Watch the video and take a virtual tour of PM Narendra Modi’s first school and also know more about how this institution will be converted into a model school called ‘Prerna’ which means inspiration..

PM Modi’s First School To Become An Inspiration Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first school in his hometown Mehsana’s Vadnagar district, Gujarat is being developed into an ‘inspirational school’ and will be known as ‘Prerna: The Vernacular School’. According to the government, ‘Prerna’ will teach and train the students on how to live an evolved life; this is a joint initiative by the Union and the State governments. According to a report by The Wire, a senior official is quoted saying, ‘There are 750 districts in India and two children from each district (will be sent)… we will train a total of 1,500 children in the entire year on how to live a very evolved life…We want the first batch out in the current year itself.’ The cost of transport and accommodation will be taken care of, by the Union Ministry of Culture and the students will visit the school in batches of 30.

Old Building Has Been Renovated, Watch Video

The school, which has been teaching and making life of students since the late 19th Century, was functional only till 2018 after which it was restored by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). This was done as part of a mega re-development plan for Vadnagar; the school initially had only eight classrooms but now it has been renovated in such a way that it emulates what the original building would have looked like by the use of ‘vernacular elements’. The school also has a cafe, an orientation centre, a souvenir shop and a community green space.

VIDEO | PM Modi’s first school in Vadnagar, Gujarat to be developed as inspirational center. pic.twitter.com/FH08U98D5s — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 17, 2023

Concept Note Of Project ‘Prerna: The Vernacular School’

The concept note for the project states: “Great leaders across the world have acknowledged their first school as a catalyst in their inspirational journey to cause change… Based on the vision of the Prime Minister, this first of its kind school redevelopment project ‘Prerna’ is being undertaken to inspire the youth of the county to become catalysts of change… It is envisioned to be a school of the future but with an impetus to education and values, imparted using various techniques and technologies.”

