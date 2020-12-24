Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will address the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal at 11 am through video conferencing. Earlier, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Looking forward to addressing the centenary celebrations of the iconic #VisvaBharati University, Shantiniketan, among our premium centres of learning which is closely associated with Gurudev Tagore. Do tune in tomorrow, 24th December at 11 AM.” Also Read - West Bengal Class 10, 12 Board Exams to Start in June, Govt to Issue SOPs Soon

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar and the Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be present during the ceremony, the PMO said.

Founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is the oldest central university in the country. In May 1951, Visva Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an institution of national importance by an act of Parliament.

On Tuesday, PM Modi addressed the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where he talked about the university being a mini-India and its diversity being the strength of the country.