PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 Registration Date Extended, Apply at yet.nta.ac.in till August 17

PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 Registration date has now extended to 17th August, 2023 by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 Registration Date

New Delhi: The last date of registration for the PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to 17 August, 2023. The correction window for the application form will remain open from August 12-16. However, the new dates for correction have not yet been announced. Interested candidates can apply on the official NTA website, yet.nta.ac.in.

Registration for the PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 could be first done till 10 August, 2023 but now the same can be done till 17 August. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode on 29 September, 2023 and it will be an objective type paper, available in both English and Hindi.

PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023: Application Process

If you wish to register for the PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023, you have to first visit the official NTA YET website- yet.nta.ac.in.

On the home page of this website, click on the link available for ‘PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023’ and then register yourself.

After registering yourself, use your login details and then click on ‘submit’.

You have to now fill the application form and pay the required application fees; click on ‘submit’ and then download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of this confirmation page in case of further requirement.

For application, the candidates must have a valid functional mobile number, Aadhaar number (UID), Aadhaar linked bank account, income certificate and caste certificate.

Pattern For PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023

The PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 will be held in offline mode at designated exam centres. The entrance test will comprise of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) whose answers will have to be given on OMR sheets. The duration of this entrance test is three hours and the questions will be from mathematics, science, social science and general knowledge. For every correct answer, the candidates will be awarded four marks and to qualify the test, they must score more than 45% marks.

The MP YASASVI Scholarship offers 30,000 scholarships, out of which students of class 9 and 10 will be given up to Rs 75,000 per annum and class 11 and 12 students will be given up to Rs 1,25,000 per annum.

PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023: Check Eligibility

To apply for the PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023, the candidates must be from Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC) or De-Notified, Nomadic & Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNT); studying in class 9 or 11. The annual income of the candidates’ parents or guardians should not be more than 2.50 Lakhs.

