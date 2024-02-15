Home

PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme: Check Academic Allowance, Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

Scholarships are like a boon to those students who need financial assistance for education. PM YASASVI is a Scholarship scheme for Other Backward Class (OBCs), Economically Backward Class (EBC), and Denotified Nomadic Tribes (DNT) Students. Under this Scheme students can avail Pre-Matric Scholarship from Class 9 to 10 and Post Matric Scholarship for their higher studies at post-matriculation or post-secondary stage. Students who excel in their studies also get an opportunity of scholarship to study in top class schools and colleges under the Scheme of ‘Top Class School Education’ and ‘Top Class College Education’, as per the official statement.

Hostel facilities are also provided to OBC students under the ‘Scheme of Construction of Hostels for OBC boys’ and girls’. The components of the schemes are as follows.

Pre-Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT Students. Post-Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT Students. Top Class School Education for OBC, EBC and DNT Students. Top Class College Education for OBC, EBC and DNT Students. Construction of Hostel for OBC Boys and Girls.

Scholarships are a great merit-based financial support system that takes care of various study-related expenses, including tuition fees and books. With scholarships, not only does the financial load on students and their families get lessened but it also brings several other benefits to the table. Check the components of the PM YASASVI schemes below:-

PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme: Pre-Matric Scholarship: Pre-Matric Scholarship is for students studying in class IX and X on a full-time basis in Government Schools only. Income from all sources does not exceed Rs.2,50,000 per annum. The students will be given a consolidated academic allowance of Rs. 4000 per annum, according to the PIB Press release.

Post-Matric Scholarship: The scholarship is awarded to students studying at post-matriculation or post-secondary stage to enable them to complete their education. Income from all sources does not exceed Rs.2,50,000/per annum. Academic allowance from Rs.5000 to Rs.20000 is awarded to students as per category of course.

Top Class School Education: The scheme provides premium education to the meritorious students belonging to OBC, EBC and DNT categories by funding their education from Class 9 onwards till they complete Class 12. Income from all sources does not exceed Rs.2,50,000 per annum. The scholarship is awarded for tuition fee, hostel fee, and other charges as required by the school, subject to a maximum of Rs. 75,000 per annum per student of class 9 and 10 and Rs. 1,25,000 per annum per student of class 11 and 12.

Top Class College Education: The scheme is to recognize and promote quality education amongst Students belonging to OBC, EBC and DNT categories by providing full financial support. Income from all sources does not exceed Rs.2,50,000 per annum. Students, who secure admission in the notified institutions, will be awarded scholarship to meet the requirements for (a) full tuition fee and non-refundable charges (there will be a ceiling of Rs. 2.00 lakh per annum per student for private sector institutions and Rs. 3.72 lakhs per annum per student for the private sector flying clubs for Commercial Pilot Training and Type Rating Courses) (b) living expenses to the beneficiary @Rs.3000/-per month per student (c) books and stationery @ Rs. 5000/- per annum per student and (iv) a latest computer/laptop of reputed brand with accessories like UPS and printer limited to Rs. 45000/- per student as one time assistance during the course.

