PMRF December 2019 Registration: The application process for Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) programme will end soon and interested candidates are advised to register themselves by visiting the official website at dec2019.pmrf.in. The last date to apply for the fellowship programme is October 15.

The PMRF is a scholarship scheme aimed at attracting a talent pool for PhD (doctoral) programmes across the country in educational institutes like Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

Applicants who qualify the eligibility criteria and the final selection process will be offered admission for PhD in the renowned institutes with a scholarship of Rs 70,000 per month for the first two years, Rs 75,000 per month in the third year, and Rs 80,000 per month in the fourth and fifth years.

Further, selected candidates will also get a research grant of Rs 2 lakh per year for five years to cover their academic contingency expenses and for foreign and national travel expenses.

“There will be a rigorous review of the performance of Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship holders and continuation of the next year fellowship shall be contingent upon successful review,” the official website stated.

Eligibility

Students who have completed or are pursuing the fourth of their undergraduate programme are eligible for application. Those who are in the final year of integrated M.Tech or M.Sc degree, or a five-year integrated undergraduate-postgraduate programme or two-year M.Sc. programmes from recognized institutes and universities in India.

The selection process will include application-based shortlisting, followed by a written test and a subsequent interview.