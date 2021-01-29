PNB Recruitment 2021: The Punjab National Bank has invited applications for Manager-Security post in the officer cadre. Interested candidates can visit the official website and download the application form by February 13, 2021. Further, the last date for the application to reach the PNB office with all enclosures is February 15, 2021.

A total of 100 Manager posts are up for grabs and candidates can only apply through offline application mode.

PNB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts: 100

Name of the post:

SC – 15

ST – 8

OBC – 27

EWS – 10

GEN – 40

Educational qualification required:

1) A candidate must possess a bachelor’s degree from any university recognized by the Indian government.

Experience:

An officer with 5 years commissioned service in Army/ Navy/ Air force in grade pay of Rs. 5400/- of 6th pay commission or at matrix level of 7th CPC. -OR

A Gazzetted police/Para military/ central Police organizations officer not below the rank of Assistant Commandant/ Deputy Superintendent of police with minimum 05 year of service in grade pay of Rs. 5400/- of 6th pay commission or at matrix level 10 of 7th pay CPC.

Age Limit:

Min- 21 Years

Max- 35 Years

Payscale

48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

Candidates will also be entitled to allowances like DA, HRA etc.

Application Fee:

SC/ST/ women candidates – Postage charges of Rs.50/-

Other – Rs. 500/- as application fee

How to apply for PNB recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.pnbindia.in

Step 2: Download the application form

Step 3: Fill it in and send it to to the bank at this address- Chief Manager (Recruitment Section), HRM Division, Punjab National Bank, Corporate Office plot no 4, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075.

Make sure you send it by a Speed/Registered post, attaching a copy of the cash deposit voucher and other supporting documents.