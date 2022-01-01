New Delhi: The Punjab National Bank has announcement recruitment application of six posts including that of Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the job on bank’s official website– http://pnbindia.in. before January 10, 2022. The bank will not entertained any application beyond the stipulated date. Incomplete applications will also be rejected.Also Read - Teacher Recruitment 2022: Govt to Fill Vacancies of Teachers in Central Universities by March

Candidates can apply for following posts

Chief Risk Officer: 1 Post

Chief Compliance Officer: 1 Post

Chief Financial Officer: 1 Post

Chief Technical Officer: 1 Post

Chief Information Security Officer: 1 Post

Chief Digital Officer: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

for the aforesaid posts. No vacancy announced for candidates belonging to reserved categories, but they are free to apply against vacancies announced for Unreserved/General category provided they meet the eligibility criteria laid down for General Category candidates.

for the aforesaid posts. For detailed educational qualification and age limit, candidates can visit the recruitment section on bank’s official website–https://www.pnbindia.in/Recruitments.aspx

Terms of Employment

The term of office of the holder of post shall be for 3 years.

The contract can be extended for a further period of 02 years, after reviewing the

performance annually.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of preliminary preliminary screening and shortlisting will be done based upon the eligibility criteria, candidate’s qualifications , suitability/ experience, etc. submitted with the applications.

for all positions and will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the originals when a candidate reports for Personal Interview (if called). Only such shortlisted candidates who qualify in Personal Interview and are sufficiently high in the

merit list will be shortlisted for further selection. The centre and address of the venue, time and date of interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates through e-mail / call letter and candidates have to attend the same at their own cost. Request for change of centre/date/time will not be entertained.

change the mode of selection depending upon the number of suitable candidates. The final selection of candidate is subject to qualification in Personal Interview, being sufficiently high

in the merit list, being declared medically fit as per the Bank‟s standards of fitness and fulfilling the stipulated eligibility criteria as on the cut-off date. In case, more than one candidate scores the same marks; such candidates will be ranked according

to their age in descending order.

How To Apply

Eligible candidates may submit applications in the prescribed format which is available on the bank‟s

website http://www.pnbindia.in

Candidates must enclose the self-attested photocopies of–

Proof of date of Birth

Educational Certificates/Mark Sheets

Relevant Experience certificates (containing area and period of service)

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form to General Manager-HRMD, Punjab National Bank, Human Resource Division, 1st Floor, West Wing, Corporate Officer, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075.