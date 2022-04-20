PNB Recruitment 2022: Punjab National Bank (PNB), on 20 April 2022, has notified a total of 145 vacancies for Specialist Officers post (SO) at pnbindia.in. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply now. Out of the total, 40 vacancies are for Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager Credit, and 5 for Senior Manager.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 11 Posts to End Soon; Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in

The candidates applying for the jobs must note that they would be for an online exam which is scheduled to be held on 12 June 2022, conducted across the country.

For the convenience of the applicants, we have mentioned the details below: