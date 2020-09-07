PNB SO Recruitment 2020: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday released a notification regarding the recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (Manager & Senior Manager). The Punjab National Bank has notified about a total of 535 vacancies. Candidates interested for the posts should start applying from September 8 at pnbindia.in. Also Read - PNB Board Approves Plan to Raise Rs 10,000 Crore

Before applying for the posts, candidates must check eligible criteria, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details regarding PNB SO Recruitment 2020. However, the online applications can be filled up to September 29.

Important dates to remember:

Opening date of online registration: September 8, 2020

Closing Date of online registration: September 29, 2020

Tentative Exam Date: October/November 2020

Vacancy details:

Manager (Risk) – 160 Posts

Manager (Credit) – 200 Posts

Manager (Treasury) – 30 Posts

Manager (Architect) – 25 Posts

Manager (Civil) – 2 Posts

Manager (Economic) – 10 Posts

Manager ( HR) – 10 Posts

Senior Manager (Risk) – 40 Posts

Senior Manager (Credit) – 50 Posts

Age criteria:

Manager – 25 to 35 years

Senior Manager – 25 to 37 years

Salary details:

Manager – 31705-1145/1-32850- 1310/10-45950

Senior Manager – 42020 -1310/5-48570- 1460/2-51490

Application fee:

SC/ST/PWBD category candidates – Rs. 175

All others: Rs. 850

Selection procedure:

The selection process for the PNB SO Recruitment 2020 comprises an online test and interview. The online written test will continue for 120 minutes and will have of 200 questions with 200 marks. The subjects in the exam included reasoning, english language, quantitative aptitude, professional knowledge.