PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Specialist Officers (SO). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 145 vacancies will be filled in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 7, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the bank at www.pnbindia.in.

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening Date for Online Registration: April 22, 2022

Closing Date for Online Registration(Including for Candidates from Far-Flung Areas): May 07, 2022

Tentative Date of Online Examination: June 12, 2022

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of post and No. of vacancies

Total: 145 posts

Manager (Risk): 40 posts

Manager(Credit): 100 posts

Senior Manager (Treasury): 05 posts

NOTE: It is to be noted that the number of vacancies/reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the Bank.

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Manager(Credit): Chartered Accountant(CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Chartered Accountant(CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Manager (Risk): Chartered Accountant(CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Chartered Accountant(CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Senior Manager (Treasury): Chartered Accountant(CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Manager(Credit): Minimum: 25 years, Maximum: 35 years (As on 01.01.2022)

Minimum: 25 years, Maximum: 35 years (As on 01.01.2022) Manager (Risk): Minimum: 25 years, Maximum: 35 years (As on 01.01.2022)

Minimum: 25 years, Maximum: 35 years (As on 01.01.2022) Senior Manager (Treasury): Minimum: 25 years, Maximum: 37 years (As on 01.01.2022)

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Selection will be through an online test and interview.

Online Written Test: The Online Test shall be as per following pattern: PART I — Reasoning, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude. PART II — Professional Knowledge.

The Online Test shall be as per following pattern: PART I Reasoning, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude. PART II Professional Knowledge. Interview: A personal Interview will be conducted by Bank in the following manner.

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 07, 2022, at www.pnbindia.in.