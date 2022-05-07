PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Punjab National Bank (PNB) will end the registration process for Specialist Officers (SO) posts today, May 07, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the Bank — www.pnbindia.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 145 vacancies will be filled in the organization. It is to be noted that the number of vacancies/reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the Bank.Also Read - UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023 Released; CSE Prelims Exam On May 28 | Check Schedule Here

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening Date for Online Registration: April 22, 2022

Closing Date for Online Registration(Including for Candidates from Far-Flung Areas): May 07, 2022

Tentative Date of Online Examination: June 12, 2022

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of post and No. of vacancies

Manager (Risk): 40 posts

Manager(Credit): 100 posts

Senior Manager (Treasury): 05 posts

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Manager(Credit): Chartered Accountant(CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Selection will be through an online test and interview.

Online Written Test: The Online Test shall be as per following pattern: PART I — Reasoning, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude. PART II — Professional Knowledge.

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Manager(Credit): Minimum: 25 years, Maximum: 35 years (As on 01.01.2022)

For more details, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification shared below: