PNB SO Results 2020: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced the result of Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment exam on its official website pnbindia.in.

The bank conducted the PNB SO recruitment exam on November 22, 2020, at various centres. The PNB SO Interview 2021 Call Letters are scheduled to be released on January 18, 2021.

Direct link to check PNB SO results 2020

How to check PNB SO results 2020: