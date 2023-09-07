By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PNB Specialist Officers Result Declared; Download At pnbindia.in
Candidates who appeared for the PNB SO 2023 can now check out their results at the Punjab National Bank’s official website at pnbindia.in. The online test was held on July 2 this year. Candidates who have qualified for the written examination will appear for the interview round, during which their communication skills, domain knowledge, and suitability for the role will be put to the test. The interview round will take place between September 11 and 22 this year at the Punjab National Bank, 1st floor, Human Resources Division, Plot No 4, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi—110075.
After the interview round, selected candidates will undergo document verification. The process will be used to validate the eligibility, educational qualifications, and other credentials of the candidates.
Once all the selection rounds have been conducted, the Punjab National Bank will declare the final merit list. The final merit list for PNB SO will be based on a candidate’s written examination score and their performance during the interview.
The latest recruitment drive by the Punjab National Bank wishes to fill up a total of 240 Special Officer posts.
Details To Check Out On The PNB SO Result 2023
Candidates are advised to look out for the details mentioned below while checking the PNB SO Exam Result 2023:
The Name of the Candidate
Roll Number of the Candidate
Registration number of the Candidate
Name of the post
Date of the examination
Name of the examination
How To Download PNB Special Officer Result 2023
Candidates who wish to download their results for Punjab National Bank’s Special Officer exam can follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1
First of all, go to the PNB’s recruitment page at Oneindia.in
Step 2
Next, click on the Specialist Officers result link
Step 3
The result will appear on your screens
Step 4
Check your result and download it
Step 5
Lastly, do not forget to take a printout for future reference
Candidates can also directly download the PNG SO results here.
Additionally, to check out the schedule for the interview directly visit here.
In order to garner any further details, candidates can go to the official website at https://www.pnbindia.in/Home.aspx.
