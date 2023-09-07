Home

Education

PNB Specialist Officers Result Declared; Download At pnbindia.in

PNB Specialist Officers Result Declared; Download At pnbindia.in

Qualified candidates after the written examination will appear for the Interview during which their communication skills, domain knowledge, and suitability for the position will be assessed.

PNB Specialist Officers Result Out.

Candidates who appeared for the PNB SO 2023 can now check out their results at the Punjab National Bank’s official website at pnbindia.in. The online test was held on July 2 this year. Candidates who have qualified for the written examination will appear for the interview round, during which their communication skills, domain knowledge, and suitability for the role will be put to the test. The interview round will take place between September 11 and 22 this year at the Punjab National Bank, 1st floor, Human Resources Division, Plot No 4, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi—110075.

Trending Now

After the interview round, selected candidates will undergo document verification. The process will be used to validate the eligibility, educational qualifications, and other credentials of the candidates.

You may like to read

Once all the selection rounds have been conducted, the Punjab National Bank will declare the final merit list. The final merit list for PNB SO will be based on a candidate’s written examination score and their performance during the interview.

The latest recruitment drive by the Punjab National Bank wishes to fill up a total of 240 Special Officer posts.

Details To Check Out On The PNB SO Result 2023

Candidates are advised to look out for the details mentioned below while checking the PNB SO Exam Result 2023:

The Name of the Candidate

Roll Number of the Candidate

Registration number of the Candidate

Name of the post

Date of the examination

Name of the examination

How To Download PNB Special Officer Result 2023

Candidates who wish to download their results for Punjab National Bank’s Special Officer exam can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the PNB’s recruitment page at Oneindia.in

Step 2

Next, click on the Specialist Officers result link

Step 3

The result will appear on your screens

Step 4

Check your result and download it

Step 5

Lastly, do not forget to take a printout for future reference

Candidates can also directly download the PNG SO results here.

Additionally, to check out the schedule for the interview directly visit here.

In order to garner any further details, candidates can go to the official website at https://www.pnbindia.in/Home.aspx.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES