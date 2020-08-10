New Delhi: As online education has become the new normal in this time of corona crisis, the Nagaland government has come up with an innovative idea of helping students in rural areas. Also Read - Coronavirus in Assam: State Police Chief Tests Positive as Tally Nears 60,000 Mark

As per updates, the Nagaland government has decided to distribute pen drives loaded with study materials to students of classes 5 to 12 who are residing in rural areas and are facing the issue of poor network connectivity for their online education.

Principal Director of School Education Shanavas C told news agency PTI that the pen drives will contain the syllabi covered in the online classes held since May 1.

“Students residing in urban areas like Dimapur and Kohima can access online facilities, but those living in rural areas face network issues. This is why pen drives loaded with study materials will be distributed among students of classes 5 to 12,” he said.

In the state, two phases of online education have been completed since the closure of the schools due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Apart from this great help, the state education department has also asked the teachers posted in the rural areas to assist the students in studies as they face problems in accessing online education. Notably, the third phase of the online classes will start from August 18.

Apart from the government schools, the pen drives also can be given to private schools if they place orders for the pen drives via the department’s portal www.dosenl.in. “They will, however, have to pay amounts ranging between Rs 350 and Rs 850 for a pen drive depending on the syllabus covered in it,” he added.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, all educational institutions in the state are shut as part of the ongoing lockdown till August 31.

