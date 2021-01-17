New Delhi: Days after the Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class X and XII board examination would be conducted from May 4, students of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) have demanded deferment of the crucial papers, scheduled to be held next month, i.e, in February.

Taking to Twitter, a number of students, using #postpone_biharboardexam2021, have requested the board to postpone examinations, citing health risks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“No online classes, no reduction in the syllabus, no offline classes then on what basis BSEB expects us to write the exam”, asked a student on the micro-blogging site.

sir I'm requesting you to extend the dates of class 12 bihar board exam 2021.sir as the covid pandemic has caused major disruption in the evaluation of Class 12 students.sir covid19 has disturbed us a lot. many students haven't completed the syllabus #postpone_biharboardexam2021 — Aditya Jha (@AdityaJ98281887) January 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for Intermediate Exams 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can get their Bihar Board class 12th admit card 2021 from the website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.