New Delhi: Addressing the grievances of students and teachers, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday said that the upcoming CBSE Board exams, JEE Main and NEET 2021 will be based on the reduced syllabus as per the 2020 curriculum announced in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a live webinar with students and faculty of the Kendriya Vidyalaya across the nation, the education minister answered their questions.

"The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams and other exams based upon CBSE board syllabus 2021 such as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2021) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). The questions will only be asked from that portion," he said.

Here are the demands raised by students in today’s live session:

1. Conduct Class 9th and 11th exams online

The Education Minister did not directly respond to the request but asserted that education boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have considered the students’ hardships this year and based the exams on the reduced syllabus.

2. Postpone JEE Main, NEET 2021

Similarly, the engineering and medical entrances in 2021 will also be held based on the COVID-infused curriculum. The exam dates for the same have been announced.

3. Online school instead of offline classes

Pokhriyal said that online studying will still remain an option for school students who are not able to physically join the school. Schools across India are reopening with 50 per cent attendance.

Students have repeatedly demanded the education minister to postpone the examinations or conduct them on online mode. Students are unwilling to give exams due to no classroom teaching in the previous year, citing lack of preparedness.