Postpone JEE January Session: Chorus Grows For Deferring Engineering Entrance Exam

Amid the demand to postpone JEE mains 2023, the registration for the first session is underway on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those intrested can submit their JEE Main 2023 registration on the official website by January 12, 2023.

Will JEE Main 2023 be postponed?

Postpone JEE Mains: The chorus for postponement of the JEE Main Exam 2023 grew louder with students claiming that the current dates are clashing with that of CBSE Board Exams 2023. Besides, aspirants are also disappointed with 75 % eligibility criteria and the short notice issued to them.

For the unversed, the National Testing Agency, NTA will be conducting the JEE Main 2023 exam in two sessions. JEE Main 2023 Session 1 will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. The last date to apply on jeemain.nta.nic.in is January 12, 2023. The CBSE, on the other hand, would conduct Class 12 board exams from February 15, 2023.

Taking to social media with the hashtags #postponejanattempt #PostponeJEE2023, aspirants have asked concerned authorities to conduct the exam in April. “If NTA really wanted to normalize things, then why didn’t they announced the dates 4-months prior examination as they used to before pandemic? Things should go both ways traditionally”, a student stated on Twitter.

POSTPONE JEE MAIN 2023: Check Some Of The Tweets Here

#postponejanattempt#PostponeJEE2023 #jeemainsinapril #remove75percentcriteria .

They have to listen to our voices.

We want justice only . Students are not wrong in any aspect.They have to listen to us * give justice* and we have to make them listen to our clear voices.27Dec 22 pic.twitter.com/bhMYZDhCSD — Aditya Raj Singh (@AdityaR57734790) December 26, 2022

Amid the demand to postpone JEE mains 2023, the registration for the first session is underway on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those intrested can submit their JEE Main 2023 registration on the official website by January 12, 2023.