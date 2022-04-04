Postpone JEE Mains 2022: Ahead of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 2 exam 2022, there have been demands from students to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains) exam this year, which is scheduled to be held between April and May this year. Stating that CBSE term 2 exams are coinciding with the JEE, the students have also urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Education Ministry to provide more gap days between 2 attempts of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE).Also Read - JEE Main Registration 2022: Application Process Ends Tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's How to Apply

Speaking to a leading portal, a CBSE class 12 student said that board exams are held usually in month of February and March but this year owing to the pandemic, exams are held exactly when the entrance tests are scheduled leaving students to choose between board exams and future.

Students also took to social media platforms to intensify their demands. Using hashtags #JEEStudentsWantJustice, aspirants claimed that the timetable has been drafted keeping elections in mind. “JEE is not a joke, why are students being punished”, Students can be seen asking in video messages on Twitter. Students are also using hashtags #JEEMainsAfterBoards and #ModiJiHelpJEEMainsStudents.

Check out some of the tweets here:-

“Dear @dpradhanbjp ji Plz Postpone #JEEMain2022 So many Exams are Clashing with JEE Main 2022. What type of schedule is being made? Does the GOI have no responsibility toward students?”, a student tweeted.

Earlier last month, the Supreme Court had allowed IIT-JEE aspirants to submit a representation before the National Testing Agency (NTA) raising their grievances. A three-judge bench of justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Bela Tiwari stated that the court could not interfere with the policy decision of the authorities but the petitioners can approach the NTA with their grievances.