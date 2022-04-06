Postpone JEE Mains 2022: Taking to Twitter, a section of JEE aspirants are urging the National Testing Agency (NTA0 and Education Ministry to postpone the forthcoming Joint Entrance Exam (Main) as they are coinciding with the CBSE term 2 exams 2022. From hashtagging PM’s event Pariksha Pe Charcha to tagging Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to creating trends such as #PostponeJEEMains2022, #JEEMainsAfterBoards, and #ModiJiHelpJEEMainsStudents, JEE aspirants are leaving no stone unturned to make their demands heard. “Please consider postponing JEE Mains. This batch has already faced enough to toughen their path to achieve their dreams, having JEE in between boards makes absolutely no sense”, tweeted Ayush Singh, a JEE aspirant.Also Read - Circular on Weightage For CBSE Term 1 And Term 2 Exams Fake: Board Issues Clarification

What Are Students Demanding?

Revise JEE Schedule, Fair Gap Between 2 Attempts: As JEE Mains 2022 is colliding with CBSE boards, students have requested a fair gap between the two attempts. “It’s a humble request to all delicates to please consider our plea and get us a revised JEE mains schedule, Aspirants future and hopes lie completely on NTA. We all are united for JEE aspirants. We won’t stop until justice is given to hardworking aspirants”, tweeted Himanshu Borah, a student activist. Also Read - CBSE Extends Term 1 Result Revaluation Last Date Till April 20, Check Latest Updates Here

Dear @dpradhanbjp ji Many Exams Clashing with #JEEMain2022 What type of shedule's are being made? Is Govt has no responsibilty towards Students? Is things are taken as for granted so that Students may struggle?

Students Demands Proper Gap #PostponeJEEMains2022 @DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/tBlruDwNLc — Siri (@supersiri20) March 8, 2022

Also Read - 'JEE Is Not A Joke': Students Urge NTA to Conduct Joint Entrance Exam After CBSE Term 2, Demand More Gap Days